PARSIPPANY, NJ. — The Keebler Co., a Ferrero Group brand, has partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to launch limited-edition “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” dark chocolate and vanilla fudge stripes to commemorate the upcoming sequel.

The cookie offering features a “first-of-its-kind” black-and-white format: a dark chocolate shortbread cookie topped with vanilla-flavored fudge stripes that mimic Beetlejuice’s suit, Keebler said.

“We’re thrilled to introduce this partnership to our classic Fudge Stripes portfolio, providing a fun take on the classic black-and-white-striped suit that Beetlejuice fans know and love,” said Alicia Mosley, vice president of marketing at Keebler. “At Keebler, we strive to create magical moments for families and what better way to do so than by partnering with Warner Bros. Discovery to bring some tasty moments to the highly anticipated new film.”

The limited-edition “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” dark chocolate and vanilla fudge stripes are available now at nationwide retailers for a suggested retail price of $4.80.