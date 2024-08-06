NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND — AB Mauri United Kingdom & Ireland (UK&I) has successfully acquired 100% of shares from Leigh, England-based food blending business Romix Foods Ltd.

Founded in 2013, Romix Foods specializes in producing recipes for bakeries and confectionery markets, AB Mauri said. The company is also known for effectively managing allergen ingredients throughout its manufacturing processes.

“This strategic acquisition enables AB Mauri to expand its footprint in this growing segment and provides additional flexibility to our wider UK manufacturing footprint,” said David Cooper, managing director of AB Mauri UK&I. “This ensures that we can continue to meet the demands of increasing variety and complexity from the markets we serve.”

The company also said the acquisition will enhance the technical capabilities of Romix, further strengthening its “value proposition” for customers.

“We are excited to be part of the AB Mauri family,” said Mick McGowan, managing director of Romix Foods Ltd. “This acquisition represents a significant milestone for Romix and promises to bring numerous benefits to our staff and customers alike. We are committed to leveraging the strengths of our combined organizations to foster growth, innovation and overall customer satisfaction.”

McGowan will continue to lead Romix alongside sales leader Paul Weston and the existing management team.