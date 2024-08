NEW YORK — Mars, Inc. is adding to its Kind Snacks bar line with the launch of new Kind Kids bars in two varieties: chocolate chip and blueberry muffin.

The soft-baked bars are made with whole grain oats, feature 5 grams of protein per bar, are gluten-free and have no artificial flavors or colors, according to the company.

Kind Kids bars are available nationwide in 5-count boxes at a suggested retail price of $4.99.