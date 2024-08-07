CHICAGO — Benford Capital Partners, a Chicago-based private equity investment firm, has acquired Turri’s Italian Foods, Inc., Roseville, Mich. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Turri’s Italian Foods, Inc. is Benford’s sixth platform investment in its Benford Capital Partners II, LP and its 16th investment in the food industry, according to the company.

Turri’s Italian Foods, Inc. was founded in 1949 by Anthony and Angeline Turri near Detroit. The company is a provider of individually quick frozen ready-to-eat pasta, rice and grains for food manufacturers, large consumer packaged goods companies, restaurant chains, national retailers and distributors.

The third and fourth generation Turri family members will continue to lead the company once the acquisition is finalized, according to the company.

Turri currently has operations in Roseville and Chesterfield, Mich., along with two warehouses in Harrison Township and Chesterfield, Mich., according to the company.

The acquisition will enable Benford and Turri to invest in additional capabilities and resources for Turri’s growth and expansion. Benford said it will continue to pursue add-on acquisitions of other pasta and rice manufacturers.

“Our team looks forward to working with BCP to enhance our capabilities,” said John Turri, president of Turri’s Italian Foods, Inc. “Expand our production capacity, and continue to provide the exceptional product quality and customer service that has driven Turri’s success over the last 75 years.”

Ben Riefe, managing director at Benford Capital Partners, added, “Our investment in Turri’s marks BCP’s 7th platform investment in the food sector and further demonstrates our long-tenured commitment to building and scaling unique, family and founder owned food companies. We look forward to building on Turri’s legacy in the years ahead and leveraging our operating partner and executive adviser network to support the company’s continued growth and success.”