CHARLOTTE, NC. — Just days after unveiling a joint venture in Spain, Krispy Kreme Inc. has announced its first location in Morocco through a partnership with franchisee Americana Restaurants International PLC.

Plans call for Krispy Kreme and Americana to open a shop on Aug. 9 in the Arribat Centre shopping center in the Moroccan capital of Rabat. Americana, whose restaurants are located in the Middle East, North Africa and Kazakhstan, had partnered with Krispy Kreme to open its first location in Jordan, in the capital of Amman, in October 2022.

“Our decision to enter the Moroccan market is part of our broader expansion strategy in the Middle East and North Africa region,” said Raphael Duvivier, chief development officer at Charlotte, NC-based Krispy Kreme. “We know our iconic donuts and coffee will add an extra touch of joy to Moroccan consumers and bolster our presence in this crucial market.”

The new shop in Morocco will offer 12 kinds of donuts — such as original glazed, chocolate, fruit and hazelnut — as well as introduce cream-filled, jam-filled, gluten-free and vegan varieties, Krispy Kreme said. The company noted it also has developed donut varieties inspired by local flavors, including caramel, cinnamon and “lemon dream,” the latter reflecting the frequent use of citrus in Moroccan cuisine. On the beverage side, the shop will serve 100% Arabica coffee and hot and cold drinks such as creamy cappuccinos, smooth lattes, various teas and fruit frappes.

Krispy Kreme said it is collaborating with Moroccan suppliers for a “significant portion” of its ingredients and materials, including sustainable and “mutually beneficial” relationships with local communities and producers.

The shop in Rabat also will introduce Krispy Kreme’s “Hot Light” shop concept, also known as the “Theatre Shop,” that enables customers to watch the donuts being made and served right from the production line.

In the Spain joint venture, announced Aug. 1, Krispy Kreme has partnered with food retailer Glaseadas Originales, to open a Hot Light shop in Madrid beginning in 2025 to kick off a plan to establish more than 500 fresh points of access in key cities — including Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia and Malaga — over the next five years. Globally, Krispy Kreme also recently announced planned expansions in Germany, Brazil and France.

Joshua Charlesworth, president and chief executive officer of Krispy Kreme, said during the company’s

in May that the donut maker and retailer has raised its long-term goal to expand global points of access from 75,000 to 100,000. That includes an expansion of Krispy Kreme’s partnership with McDonald’s Corp., which Charlesworth said could account for more than 12,000 new US points of access by the end of 2026.