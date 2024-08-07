WASHINGTON — Research subjects who consumed foods made with a blend of refined corn meal and corn bran for four weeks experienced a significant drop in LDL cholesterol, according to a study soon to be published in the Journal of Nutrition.

In the study, the corn meal/corn bran blend lowered LDL cholesterol concentrations from 5% to 13.3%. Results of the study, funded by the North American Millers’ Association, were announced by the Grain Foods Foundation. NAMA is a GFF investor.

“People often think that dietary changes must be robust and significant to have a real impact on cardiovascular health and metabolic regulation,” said Corrie Whisner, PhD, lead researcher and associate professor in the College of Health Solutions at Arizona State University, Phoenix. “The bottom line is this: corn is unique and underappreciated. The art and science of refining grains and making full use of corn bran can result in delicious foods that, in this case, also happen to produce real results for heart health.”

The 36 participants in the study, adults between the ages of 18 and 67 with mildly- to moderately-elevated cholesterol, examined the impact of three interventions — the addition of foods with refined corn meal, whole grain corn meal or the refined corn meal/corn bran blend. Each subject cycled through the three corn meal interventions for four weeks, with a washout period of at least two weeks between each. While no upward or downward change in LDL cholesterol was recorded for those on the refined or whole grain corn meal diets, 70% of participants consuming the blend saw a drop in cholesterol after four weeks.

The ASU research team was led by Bethany Liedike, a clinical diet technician in Arizona.

Whisner, who was part of the research team, said participants were provided with baked foods in order to control type and quantity of corn flour, and study participants did not increase or decrease their grain food intake during the study. The baked foods were developed by a master baker.