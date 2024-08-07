FRANCIS, WIS. — Wixon has hired Joe Shaw as its account manager for its East Coast territory. Shaw will be based in Westwood, NJ., and will help grow Wixon’s customer relationships along the East Coast.

Shaw joins Wixon from Symrise AG, where he most recently was East Coast regional account manager for its health and nutrition unit. He joined Symrise in March 2015 as a regulatory support specialist.

Prior to Symrise, Shaw was with Flavor & Fragrance Specialties as a regulatory affairs associate.

“His extensive industry experience, multifaceted skill set, and sales management acumen will bring value not only to Wixon but to his diverse customer base,” said Terry Yakes, director of sales at Wixon.