Pro Tip: Here are a few ways to go about sharing solutions to problems and sparing others the pain of a difficult learning experience.

Have you ever had a problem that plagued you endlessly? Maybe it’s an issue where you’re putting in the time to solve it over hours, days or even weeks while it slowly drove you crazy.

The relief you felt upon solving it undoubtably turned into a necessity to share your experience and the solution with others. Something you feel could benefit many people if they just knew about it. It’s important to document and institutionalize a learning lesson so that everyone, including your company or department, can take advantage of it

There are many ways to go about this, including one-minute lessons, toolbox talks, shift huddles, updating equipment records, training logs, equipment manual appendix, setup charts, establishing standard operating procedures, SharePoint or an Access database.

But which one is right for you?

You want to get the valuable information out in a quick and concise manner while also maintaining retention. Remember, you’ve already paid the ultimate price for this knowledge. It would be nothing short of gross negligence to omit capturing it.

Think of it like graduating from a class for which you just paid.

Putting information in a few different places and disseminating it in various ways will ensure that anyone can access it.

I suggest sending an email and updating any database, manual or chart you may want to use. Follow that up with an on-the-floor discussion. Share how you believe the learning experience or solution will impact operations in a shift huddle or toolbox talk.

In the end, make sure your hard-earned knowledge doesn’t go to waste.

Rowdy Brixey is founder and president of Brixey Engineering Inc.

You can connect with him on LinkedIn.