AMSTERDAM – Corbion will expand in the Asia Pacific region by acquiring the bread improver business from Novotech Food Ingredients based in Delhi, India.

"This acquisition marks a significant strategic milestone for Corbion,” said Andy Muller, president of the company’s Functional Ingredients and Solutions division. “By enlarging our footprint, augmenting our portfolio with products tailored to local market needs and enhancing our collaboration with India-based global customers, we’re showing our commitment to sustained growth in India and broadening our reach into Asia. Leveraging local manufacturing strengths will help reinforce our position as a global solutions provider that is regionally relevant.”

Amsterdam-based Corbion has a sales office in Mumbai. Novotech Food Ingredients manufactures, exports and supplies bakery ingredients, including non-dairy whip topping, bread improvers, chocolate compounds, food emulsifiers and starches.