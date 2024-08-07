Never before has the food industry been so competitive. Established corporations and emerging innovators alike are striving to stand out, while also grappling with an unpredictable supply chain that can significantly impede their success. Raw material shortages, unpredictable demand fluctuations, and logistical complexities add layers of difficulties often beyond your control. These challenges emphasize the necessity of partnering with a reliable and innovative grain-based ingredient supplier that can help you navigate today’s competitive landscape to emerge more successful than before.
ADM understands the importance of having your foundational ingredients where and when you need them. With world-class resources and capabilities, they help unlock sourcing advantages and efficiencies across the supply chain. Leveraging a robust network and advanced technological capabilities, ADM provides the unmatched reliability and support your business needs to be successful in today’s market.
The Edge You Need to Succeed
The road to operational success starts with a solid foundation. Harnessing the power of its four strategic pillars, ADM’s scalable supply advantage addresses the complex and layered needs of customers. From tailored ingredients to strategic planning, ADM can help you lay the groundwork for an efficient and optimized network.
Custom Ingredients
To compete in today’s marketplace, you need not only a winning product, but also the ability to manufacture and distribute at a speed that meets growing demand. A fundamental way to achieve efficiency in product development is to have your foundational ingredients - such as sweeteners, starches, flours, and baking mixes - tailored to your unique production goals. Custom solutions not only speed up your manufacturing, but also offer the efficiency needed to succeed. ADM partners with you for the long term, working collaboratively to create solutions that address both your current and future needs. They provide the operational flexibility and technical expertise required to help achieve your production, cost, and sourcing targets - enabling you to meet your business goals and maintain consumer satisfaction.
Flexible Demand Fulfillment
Trains, planes, and automobiles - add in semitrailers and ocean liners - and you have almost all the modes of transportation often needed to achieve success across the global food supply chain. With so many moving parts, unforeseen events such as unpredictable weather delays, machine maintenance, and more can create setbacks for your business that may seem insurmountable. ADM understands that there are variables that are sometimes out of your control, which is why their integrated transportation network and flexible production prove to be invaluable, time and time again. Their world-class logistics and transportation teams, including a coordinated network of production facilities and supply points, work together to get your products where they need to go when they need to be there. Additionally, ADM’s privately-owned transportation modes dramatically reduce the risk often associated with third parties, helping to keep you efficient and on schedule.
Advantaged Asset Network
Your business is growing and evolving and so is the general population. It’s time to think about expanding to meet growing demand, but where exactly should your next facility be to maximize return? Creating a plan to optimize your manufacturing footprint can be daunting, especially without the insights of a strategic partner. ADM understands the complexities that come with large-scale fulfillment because they experience them daily. Their team of experts can support you through these decisions, helping you plan for the future while maximizing production efficiency and optimizing costs.
Sustainable Sourcing
Ensuring you reach your sustainable sourcing targets to meet corporate goals is paramount to your success, and ADM is the ideal partner to help you succeed. Sustainability and environmental responsibility are embedded in every aspect of ADM's operations, making them an integral part of their business model. With vertically-integrated supply and industry-leading regenerative agriculture programs covering 5 million acres by 2025, ADM is at the forefront of sustainable practices. They are also committed to lowering Scope 1, 2, & 3 greenhouse gas emissions and restoring biodiversity through investments to advance decarbonization efforts, such as carbon capture and storage. With less waste and improved sourcing, ADM can help you reduce your ecological footprint to optimize costs and plan for a better tomorrow.
ADM is paving new ways in which suppliers and brands work together to overcome common supply chain hurdles and capitalize on opportunities. By combining custom ingredients, flexible demand fulfillment, a vast asset network, and sustainable sourcing, ADM provides end-to-end solutions that help customers succeed. This tailored approach ensures that you reach your strategic goals with an expert partner on your side. For more than a century, customers continue to trust ADM to support their business - ensuring that success is one thing that is never in short supply.