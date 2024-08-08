Donuts are a darling of the baked goods category, especially in recent years, enjoying steady growth while outpacing many other sweet goods.

“Donuts particularly saw a 6% increase from 2023 to 2024 in consumers’ reported purchasing,” said Kelsey Olsen, food and drink analyst, Mintel. “Forty-nine percent of millennial donut consumers report purchasing donuts regularly. Overall, about a third of donut consumers report that donuts are a regular purchase, showcasing the enduring role of donuts as more of a special treat.”

Center store sales are now above pre-pandemic levels and outperformed all other sweet good categories besides pies for the 52 weeks ending March 24, according to Circana. Meanwhile, units slipped only 0.9% compared to a 4% to 6% drop for other sweet goods. In the perimeter, sales aren’t yet back to pre-pandemic levels but remain relatively stable with a 0.7% dip in units, outpacing cakes, muffins and specialty desserts.

What’s driving donuts’ success? Much of it can be attributed to how the category capitalizes on some of the top consumer trends, including demand for indulgent sweet goods offering affordability and convenience.

“Consumer snacking and a desire for personal indulgence/treats continues to grow, along with continued demand for grab-and-go options,” said Deborah Andrews, vice president, foodservice bakery marketing, Rich Products, Buffalo, NY. “Not only do donuts deliver on these trends, but they’re a lower price point option than alternative indulgences, giving consumers a satisfying treat that won’t break the bank.”

Andrews observed that fresh daily donuts have been particularly strong, rebounding nicely following the pandemic. The “fresh” association consumers make with these perimeter and c-store treats is further driving category success, said Melissa Altobelli, senior vice president, client insights, dairy and bakery vertical, Circana.

“Perimeter is also seen as premium and a means for replicating the restaurant or coffee shop experience at a lower cost,” she said.

Fresh, indulgent, affordable, convenient — donuts deliver on just about everything consumers want from their sweet goods, and producers are taking advantage with upscaled offerings, innovative flavors, exciting limited-time offers (LTOs) and more to keep donuts in the driver’s seat.

This article is an excerpt from the July 2024 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Donuts, click here.