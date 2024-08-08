Bakeries running high-speed bread processing lines are cranking out millions of loaves each day. As bakers struggle to keep enough workers and the options for pan breads continue to expand with more artisan loaves and better-for-you (BFY) varieties, the pressure is on to produce loaves quickly, cleanly and consistently.

“When you go to a high-volume line, the most important thing is to keep the line running and not stop it,” said Mike Scouten, vice president, sales and customer service, Stewart Systems and Baker Thermal Solutions, both part of Middleby Bakery. “People who have a problem will try to stop the line to fix something, and they waste more and do more damage by stopping. Keeping the line running, even if you’ve got to throw away a couple of loaves, it’s better than if you stop the line because you’re going to be throwing away a whole bunch later.”

Keeping those lines running continuously means coordinating inputs and managing the processes well.

“Planning of the targeted production combined with an effective preventative maintenance program is critical to the performance and life cycle of pan bread equipment as well as an effective cleaning/sanitation program,” said Ken Johnson, president, Gemini Bakery Equipment. “Adequately trained employees and well-thought-out and managed procedures and processes are also very important to ensure that the operation is consistent, predictable and reliable.”

Consistent ingredient input, skilled operators and high-quality equipment with a proven capability for producing dough products are the keys to a successful high-volume bread operation, said Johan Laros, managing director, Royal Kaak North America Inc.

The workers who are involved in operating a high-

capacity production line “need to be skilled in not only operating the line but also in making proper adjustments during operation in case needed,” he said.

Andres Lopez, business development manager for Handtmann Inc., pointed to the importance of accurate dough portioning and placement in pans.

“With the higher cost of ingredients, the ability to handle dough so it retains the value of expensive inclusions has become more and more important as the natural, healthy and artisan markets have grown,” he said.

Automation with integrated systems, precise measurements and efficient dough handling are all vital elements in pan bread processing systems, said Dan Alper, product marketing manager, AMF Bakery Systems.

“Technology that measures and controls consistent dough ball weights as well as automated adjustments helps reduce required operator intervention,” he said. “When you can integrate various stages of the production line, it allows for real-time monitoring and adjustments, which can minimize downtime and product variability.”

Alper also mentioned the importance of efficient thermal systems, preventative maintenance, digital innovation and sustainable practices.

“Embracing advanced technologies like real-time monitoring and data analysis, combined with eco-friendly methods, ensures optimal efficiency, reduced waste and enhanced productivity,” he said.

Bakeries that properly manage production flow will find success, and one way to do that is through the use of buffers, said Franck Ellenbogen, sales director, North America, Mecatherm.

“The integration of a buffer in the production line makes it possible to save production in case of an unplanned stop of the line since the products in the oven can be stored in this buffer and will not be lost,” he said.

If a line must be stopped, ABI Ltd.’s pan management system removes the pans from the oven and puts them back in line when the line is running again, explained Felix Pang, robotic solutions specialist, ABI Ltd.

“These solutions enable optimal production flow and reduce production losses,” he said.

This article is an excerpt from the July 2024 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Pan Bread Processing, click here.