When creating laminated products by layering butter or another fat with dough, regulating temperature is vital to the process.

“Temperature control is the No. 1 factor for ideal conditions to maintain layers,” said Nick Magistrelli, vice president of sales, Rademaker USA. “The other major factor in maintaining layer integrity is by configuring a laminating line with the right component structure to create constant dough sheet and fat introduction.”

Butter temperature is critical to layer preservation. David Kollar, senior regional sales manager, Rondo, recommended working with butter layers in a room temperature between 50F and 55F.

Bakers must also control the humidity of the processing area, including where the doughs are mixed, formed and cut, said David Moline, president, Moline Machinery.

“If that can be climate controlled, that is definitely a best practice,” he said.

Getting the dough reduction right is critical, too.

“It is important that the reduction steps are structured so that the layers are properly laminated and are not reduced too hard or too fast so that the layers break,” said Joost Looijmans, sales manager, Verhoeven Bakery Equipment Family.

Dough viscosity and the correct pressure are very important, said Ken Zvoncheck, director of process technology, Reading Bakery Systems.

“The dough must be pliable to be able to stretch enough as to not tear during lamination,” he explained. “Achieving 4-roll sheeter pressure between 30 psi and 60 psi is usually sufficient in order to produce a smooth, strong dough sheet.”

Maintaining layers is vital to getting the puff needed when baking, and that means gentle reduction.

“The Rheon stretcher actually pulls the sheet in a linear direction that prevents layers from being crushed,” said John Giacoio, Rheon USA.

This article is an excerpt from the July 2024 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Sheeting & Laminating, click here.