LEEDS, UTAH — Farmstead Manufacturing has opened a new production warehouse in Leeds. The Leeds location will serve as the primary production plant for Farmstead Bakery, the company’s retail arm. Farmstead Bakery currently operates two retail bakeries in St. George and Springdale, Utah, with a third bakery set to open in Hurricane, Utah, in the fall.

Farmstead Manufacturing produces and markets croissants, donuts, Danishes and pastries to cafes, hotels and wholesalers in Utah. The company was founded approximately 10 years ago by Chris Herrin, Li Hsun Sun and Chris Connors.

Farmstead Manufacturing first announced it would be expanding the Leeds baking plant to 5,000 square feet from 1,000 square feet back in December 2023. At that time, the company said the expansion would allow it to grow its wholesale, e-commerce and catering businesses.

The expansion was made possible in part by a $2.25 million investment from Advantage Capital.

“We are thrilled to open our new production warehouse in Leeds and expand the Farmstead Bakery brand,” said Connors, co-owner of Farmstead Bakery. “This new facility will not only allow us to increase our production capacity but also create new job opportunities for the local community.”