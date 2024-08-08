QUINCY, MASS. — Bay State Milling Co. has unveiled a series of new leadership appointments and a realignment of internal business units, part of its strategy to deliver “accessible and affordable plant-based nutrition to manufacturers and foodservice providers.”

“We’re elevating and expanding critical roles to support our strategy of growth and innovation, and to continue delivering on our promise of a trusted family of ingredients,” said Pete Levangie, president and chief executive officer of Bay State Milling. “Backed by 125 years of wheat excellence, this team of seasoned professionals will offer an expanded portfolio through a streamlined supply chain, positioning us to better meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

As part of the moves, Keith Adams has been named chief operating officer and general manager of the Milling Ingredient Solutions business unit. Adams has more than 30 years of industry experience, including 16 years with Bay State Milling, focused on operations and continuous improvement. He most recently was executive vice president and general manager for Core Milling at Bay State. During his tenure at Bay State, he also has worked as director of manufacturing, director of operations strategy, director of engineering and plant manager.

Jennifer Robinson has been promoted to the newly created role of senior vice president of safety, quality and sustainability. Robinson has 30 years of industry experience, including the past 13 years at Bay State Milling. In her new role, she will lead the expansion of the company’s sustainability initiatives. Robinson most recently was vice president and general manager of mini milling and blending and quality assurance. Earlier, she was vice president of corporate quality assurance. Before joining Bay State, she was a quality leader at Cargill.

Additionally, Bay State Milling has named four new business unit vice presidents who will comprise Adams’ core team: Joe Doyle as vice president of sales, Loren Jacobs as vice president of supply chain, Steve Matson as vice president of operations, and Thomas Bell as vice president of finance.

Doyle has been with Bay State Milling for more than 19 years, most recently as senior sales director. Earlier, he was director of Core Wheat Milling sales. He also has worked as director of sales for regional manufacturing accounts, director of commercial management, territory sales and customer service, and southeast regional sales director. Prior to joining Bay State Milling he was a plant manager at ConAgra Foods.

Jacobs has been with Bay State Milling for nearly 18 years, most recently as director of milling supply chain.

Matson has been director of manufacturing — milling operations at Bay State Milling for the past seven years. Earlier, he was a regional plant manager at Ardent Mills. He also has worked as a regional operations manager and facility manager at Cargill/Horizon Milling.

Bell most recently was senior director of finance at Bay State Milling since August 2018. Earlier, he was director of finance projects and enterprise initiatives at Mutual of Omaha. He also has worked in finance and director roles at Ardent Mills and Conagra Brands.