ARLINGTON, VA. — SNAC International’s Executive Leadership Forum, which will be Oct. 14-16 in Santa Barbara, Calif., will feature a host of timely topics, including the 2024 presidential election, artificial intelligence (AI) and innovation in the snack industry.

“The Executive Leadership Forum is not just another industry event; it's a pinnacle gathering where leaders will shape the future of our industry,” said Christine Cochran, president and chief executive officer of SNAC International. “The forum will provide the insights and connections necessary for executives to lead their brands through these transformative times.”

The leadership forum will include a variety of presentations and discussions.

Economist Chris Thornberg will present an overview of the macro-economy and trends driving business and consumer behavior heading into 2025. Mara Liasson, an NPR reporter and Fox News contributor, will talk about the current political climate and her view on the upcoming presidential election.

Snacking and the blurring of lines between meals and snacks will be the topic of a talk by Davey McHenry of the Hartman Group. Dan Felton, executive director of AMERIPEN, will speak about the future of snack packaging and sustainability.

Conor Grennan, chief AI architect at the New York University Stern School of Business, will lead a workshop on achieving greater productivity with generative AI.

Panel discussion topics will include “Nutrition, Science and the Health of the Consumer” as well as “Innovating for Growth.”