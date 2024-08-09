ST. LOUIS — Panera Bread has hired Mark Shambura as chief marketing officer. In his new role, he will lead marketing at Panera, including brand building, digital and loyalty, product strategy and consumer insights.

Shambura most recently was CMO at Papa John’s. Earlier, he was CMO at MOD Pizza. He also has held marketing positions at Chipotle Mexican Grill and One Kings Lane. Prior to his tenure in the restaurant industry, Shambura was a marketing agent and account executive.

“Mark brings an impressive background building brands and leading marketing teams for fast-casual restaurants, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to Panera Bread,” said José Alberto Dueñas, chief executive officer of Panera. “As Panera continues to evolve our brand, guided by listening to our guests, Mark’s depth of experience and ability will help drive our growth as a brand that serves great food you feel good about eating.”

He received a bachelor’s degree in psychology with a minor in marketing at Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Mass.