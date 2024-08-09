SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Global venture capital firm Pegasus Tech Ventures is partnering with Tokyo-based snack food company Calbee, Inc. to foster innovation and growth by investing in emerging technology companies.

As part of the partnership, Pegasus will connect Calbee with startups developing new products and technologies in the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia. Calbee will then seek to collaborate with the companies to develop new healthy snack foods, new production techniques, new business models and other innovations.

“The Calbee Group is strong in the snacks and cereals business in Japan, but we aim to further expand into the new food areas of the future,” said Masae Nakano, managing executive officer and chief technology officer for research and development at Calbee. “We intend to utilize Pegasus’ long-standing track record in the field of open innovation and its global network to identify technologies and services that will be the seeds for next-generation product development and create new value at Calbee.”

Anis Uzzaman, founder and chief executive officer of Pegasus, said the venture capital firm has found success in pioneering innovation in the food tech sector through investments in startups such as Impossible Foods. The firm also has investments in Doordash and Instacart.

“We believe that the collaboration between multinational corporations and the startup ecosystem will enable us to build a future where we can grow together by sharing advanced technologies and knowledge and encourage further innovation,” he said. “Through this partnership we will provide Calbee with information and ideas for innovative ventures not only in the food sector, but also in all related industries, and provide expert support to ensure that the partnership with the startup company proceeds smoothly. With this support, we aim to effectively expand the global market footprint for Calbee, drive industry-leading innovation and deliver valuable results.”

Founded in 1949, Calbee manufactures and sells potato, wheat, corn and bean-based snacks and cereal products. The company has operations in 10 countries and regions. The company’s North America headquarters are located in Fairfield, Calif. PepsiCo, Inc. is the largest shareholder of Calbee, which has a licensing agreement to produce and distribute Frito-Lay Snacks.