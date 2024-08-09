DES MOINES, IOWA – Kemin Industries has named Y. Joy Zhong, PhD, as its director of R&D for its food technologies business unit in North America. Zhong will oversee research, product development and formulation.

Zhong joins the company from The Every Co., where she most recently was director of new product development.

Prior to The Every Co., she was senior application scientist and project manager at DuPont Nutrition & Health. Zhong has held several technical leadership positions at such companies as Corbion and Cargill.

Zhong received her bachelor’s degree in food science and engineering from Hunan Agricultural University. She received her doctoral and masters degrees in food science with a focus on food chemistry from Memorial University of Newfoundland, Canada.

“With over a decade of experience in the food industry, her background in food chemistry, expertise in various food ingredients, and leadership in product development, Dr. Zhong is ideal to lead R&D efforts and aid in accelerating market growth and innovation for Kemin and our customers,” said Marc Scantlin, president of Kemin Food Technologies – North America.