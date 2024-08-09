HORSHAM, PA. — Bimbo Bakeries USA, a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo SAB se CV, has partnered with WK Kellogg Co. to launch Thomas’ Froot Loops Mini Bagels.

The new limited-edition pre-sliced bagel offerings are said to infuse the flavors of Kellogg’s Froot Loops with the snack-sized Thomas’ Mini Bagels.

“As the most important meal of the day, we believe that breakfast is an occasion to be savored,” said Jinder Bhogal, senior brand manager for Thomas’. “Through this exciting collaboration, Thomas’ wants to inspire more delicious ways to enjoy moments spent together at the kitchen table, especially for our younger fans. We’re dedicated to bringing new and innovative flavors to our consumers and can’t wait for fans of both Thomas’ and Froot Loops to fall in love with our new Mini Bagel offering.”

Thomas’ Froot Loops Mini Bagels are available at Walmart and Kroger through Oct. 10 for a suggested retail price of $5.49.