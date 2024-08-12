FRESNO, CALIF. – Sun-Maid Growers of California has promoted Steve Loftus from president and chief operating officer to president and chief executive officer. The company also announced Harry Overly is stepping down as executive chairman of the board of directors on Sept. 1.

Loftus joined the company as president and COO in December 2022.

Prior to his time at Sun-Maid, Loftus was vice president and general manager of the meal preparation division at TreeHouse Foods. He joined TreeHouse Foods in May 2012 as finance manager of retail sales. Earlier, Loftus worked at Kraft Foods in finance positions.

Overly joined Sun-Maid in November 2017 as president and CEO. He was promoted to executive chairman in September 2022.

Overly is stepping down from his executive chairman role to pursue a position with Flagstone Foods of president and CEO and board member.

“Harry’s commitment and leadership have been instrumental in guiding Sun-Maid through a significant period of growth and transformation,” said Paul Toste, chairman of the board. “We are appreciative of his services and optimistic about Sun-Maid’s future under Steve’s direction. Without question, Steve’s vision and dedication to our grower families and the company will propel Sun-Maid to new heights.”