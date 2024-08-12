LONDON — Gail’s, a UK-based operator of bakery cafes, gained recognition for several of its baked foods in the 2024 Great Taste award.

Gail’s was awarded a single star for its potato and rosemary sourdough bread, mixed olive sourdough, croissant, pain au chocolat, Soho bun, sour cherry and chocolate scone, pistachio financier, sour cherry and pistachio biscotti and two fruit preserves — strawberry jam and Seville orange marmalade. Gail’s received two stars for its seeded cracker and its raspberry and rose jam.

Great Taste 2024, a food and beverage accreditation scheme, was organized by the Guild of Fine Food and featured a panel of more than 500 judges this year blind tasting 13,700 food and beverage products from 115 different countries, in what the guild described as a “robust, layered judging process.” The judging was conducted over a 92-day period in London and Dorset, in southwest England. Products were submitted from 115 different countries. The competition has been conducted for 31 years.

A total of 5,590 products received Great Taste recognition (40.8% of submissions), including 3,938 given one star, defined as a food or beverage that “delivers fantastic flavor;” 1,860 were awarded two stars, defined as “above and beyond delicious;” and 266 received three stars, “extraordinarily tasty food and drink.”

Bath, UK-based Bertinet Bakery, an artisan baker affiliated with Gail’s through parent Bread Holdings, received a single star for three of its bread varieties — seven seeds and grains sourdough; potato, polenta and onion sourdough; and traditional sourdough.