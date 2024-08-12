SAN FRANCISCO – Equii, the protein food technology startup specializing in complete protein solutions, has made its foray into the pasta category with the launch of two boxed varieties: macaroni and cheese and rigatoni. The company said the launch is part of its mission to offer better-for-you pantry staples while incorporating complete protein in consumers’ diets.

Equii developed a proprietary approach to discovering microbial proteins that may be used to ferment grains and produce high-protein grain flours.

Equii’s macaroni and cheese includes 19 grams of protein, 6 grams of fiber and 33% less net carbs per 3.5-oz serving.

Its rigatoni includes 28 grams of protein, 10 grams of fiber and 30% less net carbs per serving.

The company also is debuting refreshed packaging, which features bold colors and designs. The company also updated its nutritional value in easy-to-read copy for added transparency.

“Since the beginning, Equii has set out to create flour-based foods that people can enjoy without guilt or hesitation,” said Monica Bhatia, co-founder and co-chief executive officer of Equii. “The introduction of Equii Rigatoni and Mac & Cheese to the pasta category allows us to stand out amongst competitors and empower consumers to eat without compromising on foods they love. And with the added benefit of complete protein, these new pastas offer balanced nutrition for all ages and dietary needs.”

The company said it plans to expand its pasta offerings in the fall with farfalle, rotini, cavatappi and shells as well as additional macaroni and cheese varieties.

Consumers may find the pastas at equii.com and the company’s Amazon storefront.