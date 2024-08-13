NEW YORK – Tom Cat Bakery has launched a line of artisanal Japanese Milk Bread products. Created in partnership with Yamazaki Baking of Japan, the line includes Shokupan sandwich loaves, seeded rolls and burger buns.

Founded in 1987, Tom Cat Bakery produces handcrafted Italian, European and French styles of bread, in addition to the new Japanese Milk Bread product line. The products are delivered fresh across the New York Metropolitan area and can be delivered frozen to chefs and retailers across the United States.

Tom Cat’s Japanese Milk Bread line is available for foodservice customers and at select grocery retailers.