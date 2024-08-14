SOLANA BEACH, CALIF. — Unlevered buyout firm Tide Rock LLC has acquired Glenn Wayne Wholesale Bakery, a Bohemia, NY-based baked foods manufacturer.

Founded in 1990, the company — doing business as Glenn Wayne Bakery — produces a broad line of high-volume fresh, packaged and frozen baked items, including donuts, muffins, Danish pastries, cookies, brownies, cinnamon and coffee rolls, apple fritters, crumb cake and croissants. The family-owned and -operated wholesale bakery recently added gluten-free items, starting with a packaged brownie and chocolate chip cookie.

Glenn Wayne supplies branded and private label products, including thaw-to-serve items to national brands and daily deliveries of fresh items to local and regional customers. Its baked foods are sold in delis, cafes, restaurants and convenience/fuel stores across the metropolitan New York area — including 7-Eleven, to which Glenn Wayne has provided fresh baked foods since 1996.

“From our humble beginnings in a 1,000-square-foot building, we have always prioritized innovation and quality,” said Glenn Alessi, who founded Glenn Wayne Bakery with brother-in-law Wayne Stelz. “Over the years, we’ve invested heavily in building a strong business with high-quality products, operationally efficient processes and well-run facilities. Today, we are proud of our automated production processes, inventory management and ordering systems, as well as our clean facilities and warehouse and our incredible employees. We look forward to working with Tide Rock to continue this legacy and achieve greater growth.”

Solana Beach, Calif.-based Tide Rock said Glenn Wayne’s 40,000-square-foot Bohemia facility and 6,000-square-foot warehouse “provide ample expansion opportunities and are strategically located near priority distributors and customers.” Also at its main site, Glenn Wayne operates a retail outlet that sells fresh baked foods to the public.

Fresh-made donuts roll off the line at Glenn Wayne Bakery’s production facility in Bohemia, NY.

Source: Glenn Wayne Bakery

Glenn Wayne has more than 100 employees in administration, management, production, quality, warehouse, transportation, mechanical and other roles, and no job cuts are planned, a spokesperson for Tide Rock said.

Tide Rock said Glenn Wayne’s high product quality and efficient operations have enabled the company to expand its distribution nationally.

“We are excited to add Glenn Wayne Bakery to the Tide Rock portfolio and help this successful company reach the next stage of growth,” said Brooks Kincaid, president of Tide Rock. “Glenn Wayne has tremendous opportunity to broaden its customer base and explore additional opportunities for expansion. The bakery market has proven to be one of the most resilient categories within the food industry, and their newly obtained gluten-free certification opens several new markets.”