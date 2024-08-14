KANSAS CITY — To remain competitive in the cracker category, manufacturers believe listening to consumers, taking risks and thinking outside the box are key. That is exactly what industry leaders Kellanova and Campbell Soup Co. have tapped into in recent months as they look to hold and retake market share that has begun to shift toward private label.

In the 52 weeks ended July 14, dollar sales in the cracker category (excluding crackers with fillings, saltines and graham crackers) totaled $7.17 billion, up 1.7% from the same period a year ago, according to Circana, a Chicago-based market research firm. Unit sales totaled 1.8 billion, down 1.9% from a year ago.

Mondelez International, Inc., Kellanova and Campbell Soup Co. (through its Pepperidge Farm unit) account for approximately 60% of total dollar sales, according to Circana. But it was private label that was the needle mover over the most recent 52-week period, with dollar sales up 10.1% and unit sales up 7.3%.

Last year, Campbell Soup, Camden, NJ, looked to turn up the heat in the category through a renewed partnership with McCormick & Co. that saw the return of Goldfish Frank’s RedHot crackers. More recently, though, the company has turned to a different trending flavor: dill pickle.

“Fan passion for new Goldfish flavors is a constant source of inspiration for us,” said Janda Lukin, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Campbell’s Snacks. “Overwhelming demand on social media and even a petition for a pickle flavor fueled the creation of our new Spicy Dill Pickle cracker. This delicious and craveable summer snack is sure to satisfy Goldfish and pickle enthusiasts alike.”

The limited-time offering is said to combine tangy dill pickle with spicy red chili peppers.

Chicago-based Kellanova also has tapped into social media, launching Cheez-It Hidden Valley Ranch crackers. Cara Tragseiler, senior brand director for Cheez-It, said the new variety was developed after seeing consumers mixing up their own blend of ranch seasoning-dusted Cheez-It crackers on social media.

“We knew that creating the perfect blend of cheesy and zesty flavors together was essential to satisfying their cravings,” Tragseiler said.

Kellanova has not limited its efforts to the United States, either. In July, the company said it will launch its Cheez-It crackers in the United Kingdom this summer across all route-to-market channels.

Made with a combination of wheat, corn and potatoes, the Cheez-It cracker recipe has been “tweaked” for European tastebuds, Kellanova said. The company also said its crackers are made with a proprietary baking method, allowing them to be extra thin and crispy and giving them curvy and crispy edges to deliver “the right balance of crispy texture and authentic cheesy taste in every bite.”

Kellanova is investing almost $23 million in marketing for the UK launch starting in September.

But it’s not just the large cracker companies looking to stave off private label.

Santa Monica, Calif.-based Mavericks Snacks recently introduced sandwich crackers at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide. Available in peanut butter and cheddar cheese varieties, the crackers contain 8 grams of whole grains per serving.

“We’re a family-forward snacking platform really looking to change the game,” said Garrison Jones, president of Mavericks. “The cracker options tailored toward families are a fairly stagnant list — and our goal is to change that with innovation delivering on taste, quality, wholesomeness and fun.”

And in mid-July, New York-based Fresh Hemp Foods Ltd., the owner of hemp foods brand Manitoba Harvest, acquired The Humble Seed. Founded in the United States in 2022, The Humble Seed offers a wide range of seed-based crackers made with six “super seeds,” including hemp, Fresh Hemp Foods said. The crackers are grain-free, gluten-free and Non-GMO Project verified and come in three flavors: sea salt, garlic herb and “Everything.”

“We are excited to integrate The Humble Seed brand into our line of products and our manufacturing infrastructure, robust distribution network, sales and marketing,” said Jared Simon, president of Manitoba Harvest. “The Humble Seed will now join Manitoba Harvest, the leading global hemp food brand, to further our goal of educating consumers on the power of hemp and other super seeds. Seeds are often tiny, but mighty, and pack a punch in terms of plant-based protein and healthful omega-3 fatty acids.”