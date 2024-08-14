ATLANTA — The Coca-Cola Co. and Mondelez International, Inc.’s Oreo brand have entered a limited-time collaboration that will offer the Oreo Coca-Cola Sandwich Cookie and Coca-Cola Oreo Zero Sugar limited edition soda. The partnership marks the first collaboration between the brands, according to Mondelez.

“At Oreo, we strive to identify ways to excite consumers, and, with this collaboration, we have truly upped the ante,” said Eugenia Zalis, global head of marketing and brand for Oreo, Mondelez. “We cannot wait to see the reaction to the campaign and hope fans are excited to experience the latest twists on two classics.”

The sandwich cookie is described as the classic Oreo cookie infused with a Coca-Cola taste. The cookies are embossed with a Coca-Cola design and sprinkled with red edible glitter. The soda will combine the Coca-Cola flavor with hints of Oreo cookies.

The limited-edition Coca-Cola and Oreo offerings will be available in participating grocery stores in September, according to Mondelez.