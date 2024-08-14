LA MADELEINE, FRANCE – Roquette has expanded its texturizing solutions range by adding four new tapioca-based cook-up starches. The range includes Clearam TR 2010; Clearam TR 2510; Clearam TR 3010 and Clearam TR 4010.

Roquette said its tapioca starches were created to address texture needs of food manufacturers and complement existing botanical sources within the broader range.

The starches may be used in such applications as sauces, dairy desserts, yogurt and bakery fillings.

“Our new tapioca offering represents a significant advancement in food starch technology, providing manufacturers with versatile and high-quality texturizing solutions,” said Damien-Pierre Lesot, head of product marketing at Roquette. “By expanding our specialty starch solutions range, we are fulfilling our mission to support food producers in delivering exceptional texture and co-creating delicious and diverse food experiences.”