LONDON — Tate & Lyle PLC has named Sarah Kuijlaares chief financial officer, effective Sept. 16.

Prior to joining Tate & Lyle, Kuijlaares held plenty of executive leadership experience. She was the CFO for the diamond company De Beers Group. Other companies she has worked for include the design and consultancy firm Arcadis as CFO and automotive company Rolls-Royce as CFO of civil aerospace and group controller. Kuijlaares also worked in multiple leadership positions at Shell PLC over the course of 25 years, including vice president of finance, downstream global controller, and business finance manager of Russia and Commonwealth of Independent States.

Kuijlaares received a master of arts degree in mathematics from the University of Oxford.

“I am excited to be joining Tate & Lyle at such an important time in the company’s development,” Kuijlaares said. “I look forward to working with Nick and the senior leadership team to continue to support Tate & Lyle’s customers across the world, and to deliver on the company’s growth ambitions.”

Kuijlaares will succeed Dawn Allen, who will step down as CFO and executive board member on Sept. 15 but will remain with Tate & Lyle until late October to ensure a smooth transition, the company said.