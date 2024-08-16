SANTA CRUZ, CALIF. – Better-for-you macaroni and cheese brand Goodles has launched a deluxe macaroni and cheese line in two flavors: Ched Over Heels and Shell We Dance. The pasta varieties offer a low glycemic index and 16 grams of protein and 7 grams of fiber per serving, according to the company.

Ched Over Heels is a cheddar cheese macaroni and cheese while Shell We Dance is an aged white cheddar sauce over shell pasta.

“There are people who love regular boxed mac ‘n cheese and there are people who love easy-squeezy mac ‘n cheese,” said Molly Michet, chief product officer at Goodles. “Our new ‘deluxe’ style mac and cheeses have all the yummy creamy cheesy feels and have an added bonus — milk or butter not required, making it easier than ever. These sauces start with real shredded cheddar cheeses and pair with nutrient-packed shells that scoop up all the goodness.”

The varieties are $4.99 per box and may be found online at Goodles.com and at Target.