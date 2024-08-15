SAN FERNANDO, CALIF. — Mr. Tortilla, a family-owned business specializing in better-for-you (BFY) food products, has introduced 60-calorie artisan tortillas. The new health-conscious food offerings come in four flavors: Gourmet White, chipotle, honey wheat, and Savory Spinach & NOPAL. The tortillas will be available to purchase on the company website, Amazon and select retailers such as ASG. Distribution will managed by several partners affiliated with Mr. Tortilla, including C&S Wholesalers and Kehe.

“Our new artisan flavored tortillas exemplify our dedication to using premium ingredients and small-batch production,” said Anthony Alcazar, president of Mr. Tortilla. “Low in sodium, made with avocado oil, and only 60 calories per tortilla — half the calories of leading brands — these flour tortillas are crafted to meet the needs of health-conscious consumers.”

Founded in 2012, Mr. Tortilla offers a variety of low-carb, heart-healthy food options for a wide variety of dietary needs.