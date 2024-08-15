ORRVILLE, OHIO — The J.M. Smucker Co. subsidiary Voortman Bakery has unveiled its lineup of fall-themed cookies and wafers that will be available for a limited time. The assortment includes the return of pumpkin spice wafers and the debut of fall favorite cookies.

“With fall just around the corner, the best way to welcome it is with our limited-edition fall cookies and wafers,” said Chris Balach, vice president, marketing, Sweet Baked Snacks at The J.M. Smucker Co. “We are excited for consumers to share our seasonal cookies and wafers with family and friends, especially those that consumers that, like us, love all things pumpkin spice.”

The pumpkin spice wafers consist of pumpkin spice-flavored crème sandwiched between wafers, according to the company. The fall favorite cookies will include pumpkin, fall leaf and turkey shaped cookies seasoned with orange, red or brown sprinkles.

The limited-edition products contain no artificial colors, flavors or high-fructose corn syrup.

Both products are available at select grocery retailers nationwide.