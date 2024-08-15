It’s said variety is the spice of life, and this rings especially true in the world of donuts. Variety and multipacks make up nearly half of perimeter sales, Altobelli said, and have driven strong unit gains over the last three years.

“Assorted/multipack lends itself to having a flavor that each person in the family will like, which helps consumers avoid and reduce waste,” said Melissa Altobelli, senior vice president, client insights, dairy and bakery vertical, Circana. “In 2023, using all fresh food before they go bad scored higher than other methods for combatting food cost inflation than other shopping/eating changes.”

Krispy Kreme’s new assorted mini donut packs, for example, offer consumers both variety and a more permissible indulgence, observed Kelsey Olsen, food and drink analyst, Mintel. Smaller options like these are a growth opportunity for the category.

“Just over a third of consumers agree that donuts are good for snacking,” she said. “Donut formats can really further position these products for snacking with miniature options and bite-sized options that allow portionability, grab-and-go occasions and a permissible level of indulgence sprinkled throughout the day at different snacking occasions.”

Deborah Andrews, vice president, foodservice bakery marketing, Rich Products, Buffalo, NY, noted that donut holes continue to increase in popularity.

“They’re highly versatile (small serving size, great option for different day parts, flavor proliferation and can be dressed up or down), making them an easy win with both in-store bakeries and foodservice operators,” she said. “We’re seeing more foodservice customers, such as quick-service restaurants, family dining and casual locations offer donut holes as a dessert or side option.”

There could be additional opportunity for donut holes in the center store, Altobelli said, where these products are increasing nicely but account for only 1% of category sales. Vernon Hills, Ill.-based Prairie City Bakery’s Old Fashioned donut holes are leading unit growth for the category.

“Packaged in a plastic cup, it is easy to grab and go, placing in a cup holder in the car for example,” Altobelli said.

Filled donuts are also driving demand and bringing more unique flavor pairings to market, including French toast-flavored donuts with maple filling or confetti donuts filled with frosting, Andrews said.

“Not only do these give consumers flavorful and fun options, but they’re great on their own and don’t require operators to finish them,” she said.

Rich Products is focused on driving innovation through both donut holes and filled donuts.

“By mixing and matching beloved flavors, we’re providing our customers with unique offerings that allow them to differentiate,” Andrews said. “Additionally, we’re venturing into more savory donut offerings, which are a great option as appetizers and menu sides, along with snacking.”

This article is an excerpt from the July 2024 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Donuts, click here.