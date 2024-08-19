In this Baking & Snack case study, Editor Charlotte Atchley, speaks with Charlsey Johnson, director of quality assurance and sales at Abbiamo Pasta Co., Casselton, ND, and Jessica Wellnitz, technical business development, Bay State Milling, about how the pasta company improved its pasta with HealthSense® High-Fiber Wheat Flour.
HealthSense® flour enables Abbiamo Pasta Co. to offer its customers a nutrient-dense, better-for-you pasta unlike competitive brands.
“By having the knowledge and experience running HealthSense® flour we’ve been able to better assist our customers in new formulations or getting into that better-for-you market,” Johnson said.
HealthSense® flour allows bakers to increase their fiber content without an impact to product quality or taste, Wellnitz explained. Whether it’s tortillas, breads or pasta, the finished product isn’t different from standard products.
In this interview Johnson and Wellnitz share why Abbiamo Pasta Co. was the best partner for Bay State Milling as it scaled HealthSense® flour.