HONOLULU — Wallace “Wally” Amos, who founded the Famous Amos bite-size cookie company in Los Angeles in 1975, died Aug. 13 at the age of 88, according to the Associated Press.After Amos lost ownership of Famous Amos, the company went through four different owners between 1985 and 1989.

Amos launched other cookie businesses such as Uncle Noname, Aunt Della’s Cookies. Uncle Wally’s Muffin Co. and Chip & Cookie. In 2014, he introduced a line of cookies sold under The Cookie Kahuna name.

Famous Amos, now a brand of the Ferrero Group, earlier this year brought back its original chocolate chip cookie recipe with semi-sweet chocolate chips.