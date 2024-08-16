Shaffer Dough Chunkers cut and feed chunks of dough from the mixer area to downstream dividers or forming equipment. The stainless steel sloped dough hopper and coated cutters provide easy release of dough to maintain rates of more than 29,000 lbs/hour. Variable cycle times match downstream equipment line speeds. The Dough Chunkers feature heavy-duty tubular stainless steel frame construction and are mounted on heavy-duty casters.

“The Shaffer Rotary Dough Chunker is a sanitary and economical way to chunk and transport dough to the divider hopper with vertical and horizontal conveyors,” said Marc Ferree, global account manager, Shaffer. “The chunker does not overwork the dough or increase its temperature like dough pumps would. Our options include two styles of chunker blades for a wide range of dough, from soft bread and buns to tough bagels.”

Optional manual or automatic traversing systems and vertical and inline conveyors further increase efficiency and reduce labor in the production of breads, buns, pizza crusts, flour tortillas and more.

(927) 492-4158 • www.shaffermixers.com