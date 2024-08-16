Millbio North America introduced X-Tra Guard gluten-free rowan berry extract, a potassium sorbate alternative for mold inhibition. The ingredient adds shelf life to a product without sacrificing flavor or texture, according to the company.

“Millbio’s extended mold inhibition ingredient portfolio provides unprecedented solutions for clean label protection against yeast and mold spoilage in gluten-free baked goods, especially the newly launched X-Tra Guard gluten-free rowan berry extract [that] allows for extending the shelf life of existing clean label finished products or replacing potassium sorbate and facilitating possible claims on the pack, in an easy way,” said Peter Luck, managing director, Millbio North America.

X-Tra Guard gluten-free rowan berry extract can be used in a variety of non-yeast-raised baked foods, including cakes, muffins and cookies.

