CHARLOTTE, NC. – Snak King, a City of Industry-based manufacturer of private label and co-manufactured snack products, has received an undisclosed investment from the private equity firm Falfurrias Management Partners. As part of the transaction, several executives with food industry experience are joining the company’s board of directors.

Snak King is a manufacturer of chips, pork rinds, cheese puffs and other snack products. The company has manufacturing plants in Southern California and Chicago and employs 780. In addition to its co-manufacturing and private label businesses, Snak King also has such brands as El Sabroso, The Whole Earth, Granny Goose, and Jensen's Orchard.

Joining Barry Levin, Snak King’s chief executive officer, on the board will be Ken Walker, partner and executive chairman with Falfurrias; Chip Johnson, a partner with Falfurrias; Dave Katz, president and chief operating officer of Coca-Cola Consolidated; Bill Lovette, chief executive officer of Sauer Brands; and Bill Ladd, former senior executive and vice president of supply chain transformation at PepsiCo, Inc.

“Falfurrias identified private label salty snacks as a major category of interest based on our ongoing ‘industry first’ research, Johnson said. “Snak King’s differentiated products and capabilities, industry leadership, and team-oriented culture stood out to us, and we’re excited to partner with Barry and the rest of the Snak King team to continue growing their business.”

Other food companies Falfurrias has invested in include Carolina Foods, Local Hive and Sauer Brands.

“Snak King’s dedicated team and our steadfast customer-first mentality have enabled us to transform over the past 46 years from a small-scale pork rind business to an operation that delivers a broad range of innovative snacking options to food brands, retailers, and customers around the country,” Levin said. “Falfurrias’ experience will be enormously beneficial as we partner to achieve Snak King’s next phase of growth.”