BERKELY, CALIF. — Upcycled Foods, Inc. (Up, Inc.) is working with Atoria’s Family Bakery to introduce their Mini Upcycled Naan. The product will be baked with upcycled flour and rescued ingredients from the beer making process, according to Upcycled Foods.

“We are proud to partner with the team at Atoria’s Family Bakery to collaborate on new upcycled products that honor family tradition, a commitment to simple ingredients, and modern consumer expectations for food that delivers on flavor, nutrition, and sustainability,” said Dan Kurzrock, founder and chief executive officer of Up, Inc. “Our Upcycled Food team loved partnering with the forward-thinking leadership at Atoria’s to support this innovation from ideation through launch and are so excited for consumers to finally be able to get their hands on them.”

Atoria’s Mini Upcycled Naan is available nationwide and may be purchased online at atoriasfamilybakery.com.