MAUMEE, OHIO — Bill Krueger, current chief operating officer, will take over as president and chief executive officer of The Andersons, effective Oct. 1.

He will succeed Patrick E. Bowe, who will remain the company’s chairman of the board. Krueger also will be appointed to the board of directors.

Krueger joined The Andersons in 2019 as part of its acquisition of Lansing Trade Group, where he was president and CEO for nearly 14 years. He was named to the newly created position of COO in December 2022. Prior to serving as The Andersons COO, Krueger was president of the company’s trade and processing business. He began his career as a grain merchant, where he honed his expertise in the commodity industry, with a strong focus on business development, energy markets, risk management, and corporate finance.

“Bill has been integral to our strategic growth during his tenure with The Andersons, helping to position the business to take advantage of new opportunities across the agriculture supply chain,” Bowe said. “As COO, he has been immersed in our core operating segments, and has demonstrated exceptional leadership with a proven track record for creating value for shareholders. After nearly a decade as CEO, I am proud to pass the baton to Bill.”

Bowe joined The Andersons in 2015 as the company’s first non-family member CEO. Under his leadership the company completed its largest acquisition, achieved record revenue approaching nearly $17 billion in 2022, grew adjusted EBITDA from approximately $120 million to over $400 million by 2023, and steadily increased dividend payments, retaining the company’s track record of 112 consecutive dividends.

“I am honored to succeed Pat as CEO of The Andersons,” Krueger said. “The Andersons continues to excel by leveraging its deep expertise in the agricultural supply chain, strong customer relationships, and consistent delivery of strong results for all our stakeholders. Leading a company with such a rich culture and foundational principles is truly a privilege. I am eager to explore new opportunities to further strengthen the legacy and leadership that have driven the company’s growth for over 77 years.”

Krueger received a bachelor of science degree in agribusiness from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and master’s of business administration degree in finance from DeVry University’s Keller Graduate School of Management.

He currently serves on the executive committee of the National Grain & Feed Association (NGFA) board of directors, as well as on the board of Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.