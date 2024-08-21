Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

Clyde’s Donuts, Addison, Ill., was ready to invest in more automation but found itself constrained by its original facility. That’s why the bakery recently opened its second plant in the Chicago metro area.

“We had visited [the International Baking Industry Exposition] and talked to a lot of supplier/vendors over the years and you always see these wonderful automated concepts, and then you come back to a facility where you have space constraints or it’s not the right fit,” said Josh Bickford, president of Clyde’s Donuts. “But we were able to design [the new plant] with this automation in mind or leave enough space for automation in the future.”

In this episode of Since Sliced Bread, Bickford shares how Clyde’s is delivering better donuts thanks to its new facility and its investments in automation.

“We’re able to control our costs better by being more efficient, more accurate and having more consistent product, which provides our customers a much more stable pipeline of delicious donuts,” Bickford said.

Listen to this episode of Since Sliced Bread to learn how Clyde’s Donuts makes the most out of its automation and the lessons other bakeries can take from them.

