ST. LOUIS — Post Holdings has added to its Honey Bunches of Oats ready-to-eat cereal line with the launch of a new seasonal variety: salted caramel.

Post described the cereal as a “delightful blend” that features “the rich, sweet taste of salted caramel perfectly balanced with the classic crunchy bunches you know and love.”

The sweetened cereal with oats and honey contains 260 mg of sodium, 34 grams of carbohydrates, 8 grams of sugar, 3 grams of protein and 2 grams of fat in every 1-cup serving.

The cereal is available at select retailers, including Walmart and Target at a suggested retail price of $4.25 for a 12-oz box.