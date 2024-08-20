DYERSVILLE, IOWA — Grainwell Puffed Grains, previously known as Ancient Brands, has begun puffed grain production at its 105,000-square-foot plant in Dyersville, Iowa. Grainwell claims the multi-line Dyersville plant is the only controlled-puffing facility in North America as well as the world’s largest.

The company said it uses a controlled Cerex puffing technology, combined with its Grainwell Way methodology, to carry out “precise puffing at scale” that “is more sustainable than other puffing methods.”

“Our closed, continuous batch process tightly controls every aspect of the complex puffing process, enabling calibration of the grain color, texture, size, moisture content, and flavor profile,” said Dylan Kollasch, PhD, and vice president of innovation and product development. “Our process is up to 95% efficient, compared to an industry average of less than 70%. We create less waste and use less water and energy to create a superior product. Many of our grain and legume capabilities are simply not possible with traditional puffing methodologies.”

Grainwell provides samples and development support to food companies’ R&D, product development, and food science teams on a wide array of components for creating new products and enhancing existing offerings. The company said it also has established a leading position in brand name, uncoated puffed grain cereals, claiming over 80% of the production in the growing category.

“What’s old … is what’s new,” said Chris Bekermeier, vice president of sales and marketing. “Puffed ancient grains such as amaranth, quinoa, and Kamut are being rediscovered. Puffed grains are single-ingredient, clean label, non-GMO, wholesome sources of nutrition, in foods including cereals, baked goods, bars, snacks, as well as a RTE snack. These grains taste amazing. Few ingredients can make these claims.”

Grainwell Puffed Grains broke ground on the Dyersville location in October 2022. The company earlier that year had said it planned to invest $26.5 million to relocate and expand its puffed grains capacity in Dyersville.

“Our new name better reflects our unique capabilities and marketplace value,” said Wolfgang Buehler, chief executive officer of Grainwell. “Better-for-you foods continue to gain market share globally. Puffed ancient and contemporary grains, produced properly, bring huge potential to create innovative new products and improve existing ones. Our team works with brands’ R&D, food science, and product marketing people to tailor puffed grain and legume solutions that open possibilities for innovative products and improve existing ones.”

Prior to joining Grainwell, Buehler had been the owner and CEO of Organic Milling in San Dimas, Calif., for a decade. It was during his time at Organic Milling that Buehler said he realized the need in the marketplace for improved puffed grain solutions. He became an investor in Grainwell (then known as Ancient Brands) in 2020, and by 2022 was the majority owner.

Founded in 2020, Grainwell Puffed Grains’ focus is leveraging technology to craft superior puffed grains and legumes that meet the evolving needs of global and emergent food brands. Current and future puffed grains include spelt, amaranth, brown rice, buckwheat, millet, quinoa, khorasan, Kamut, sorghum, and more.