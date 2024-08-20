There’s plenty of opportunity for the donut category to expand its eating occasions and the benefits it offers consumers.

“As the donut industry continues to evolve, it’s clear that they are no longer just a breakfast staple,” said Josh Bickford, president of Clyde’s Donuts, Addison, Ill. “This surge in popularity can be attributed to the donut’s ability to seamlessly adapt to the ever-changing dessert landscape.”

According to Circana data, 55% of donuts are now eaten alongside meals or even as a meal themselves.

“Realistically, we need to meet consumers where they are, and we’re experiencing a lot of back-to-office and on-the-go experiences, where donuts are a perfect fit for a late afternoon snack or boost of joy,” he said.

The versatility donuts offer in terms of flavor, size and portability makes them well-positioned as a snack, posing significant opportunity with consumers snacking more often throughout the day.

“They can easily be packaged in a cup or small clamshell paired with a dip, such as Rich’s Bettercreme, or even on a skewer, which makes taking them on the go both easy and fun,” said Deborah Andrews, vice president, foodservice bakery marketing, Rich Products, Buffalo, NY.

Brand partnerships like Shipley Donuts and Oreo or Krispy Kreme and Kit-Kat are generating demand and putting donuts in front of more consumers, said Kelsey Olsen, food and drink analyst, Mintel. She also pointed to Krispy Kreme’s successful collaboration with McDonald’s, which began offering Krispy Kreme donuts at select locations in 2022. The partnership is going nationwide with rollout expected to be complete by the end of 2026.

“This suggests the space for brand partnerships, experiential donut purchasing occasions, a tie to comfort and the opportunity to create accessible treating experiences going forward,” she said.

Chad Larson, vice president and chief operation officer of Mel-O-Cream Donuts, Springfield, Ill., observed there’s also an opportunity for donuts to pack more than just delicious sweetness.

“It can maybe be a pick-me-up, a ginseng or caffeinated product that has the great flavor profile,” he said. “We’re looking at those grab-and-go snack items that are smaller portions and easy to do but giving them a little bit of extra something beyond just the sugar boost. And I think there’s some legs on it.”

This article is an excerpt from the July 2024 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Donuts, click here.