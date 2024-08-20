Gluten, eggs and dairy provide bakery formulations an incredible amount of functionality. They are also allergens. About 20 million people in the United States have food allergies, or about 6% of adults and 8% of children, and research has shown that the prevalence of food allergies has increased over the past generation, according to the US Centers for Disease Control. Food manufacturers have experienced an uptick in customers and consumers asking for more allergen-free foods or clear labeling around the safety of food products.

Replacing these ingredients, however, isn’t simple due to their outsized impact on texture, rise, flavor and color of the baked goods that rely on them.

“Removing common allergens such as gluten, eggs or lactose from baked goods and snacks often requires a careful balance of alternative ingredients to maintain both functionality and flavor,” said Jeff Hodges, manager, bakery, snacks and confections applications, ADM. “It’s crucial to understand the role of each ingredient formulators want to replace, which then helps make the proper formulation adjustments to achieve this balance. It takes a holistic approach to reformulation to ensure that the final product meets consumers’ sensory expectations while still addressing dietary requirements.”

While challenging, eliminating allergens can be done, and carries with it some benefits to consumers and the manufacturers. But it takes an all-hands-on-deck approach to formulation.

Taking away highly functional but allergenic ingredients from a bakery formulation is going to be difficult, but it does come with its own rewards. The first is the most obvious.

“The most important benefit is that it offers consumers with allergies more options and can help reduce the risk of fatal allergic reactions among adolescents,” said David Guilfoyle, design manager, bakery, North America, IFF.

While taste is king when it comes to deciding whether a consumer will repeatedly purchase a bakery item or snack, safety is paramount. No amount of taste, texture or marketing will bring a consumer back to the shelf after an allergic reaction. By removing them, bakers and snack manufacturers increase their consumer base and reach those with allergies and dietary restrictions.

“There is a growing demand for specialty foods to meet dietary needs and wellness goals,” Hodges said. “In fact, research shows that 38% of US consumers consider health-oriented criteria when choosing foods and beverages. This includes attributes like nutrient-dense, use of simple, recognizable ingredients and specific claims such as vegan, keto or gluten-free.”

It’s important to note that even though only a small percentage of US adults and children have a food allergy, they don’t exist in a vacuum. Families of individuals with allergies may also be shopping for these products to keep their household safe, depending on the severity of the allergy. And the most common form of food recall: mislabeling of allergens on the product packaging.

“Formulating away from allergens offers additional benefits such as improved food safety due to reduced risk of cross-contamination and the ability to meet stricter regulations regarding allergen labeling and management,” said Sergio Machado, senior director, RD&A, Corbion.

In addition to creating safe alternatives for those with food allergies and their families, bakers can also gain some business benefits when they remove some of these ingredients. Cost is probably the biggest factor. Both dairy and eggs can experience a lot of price volatility.

“Replacing milk protein concentrate with a plant-based protein can in many instances reduce the formulary cost,” Guilfoyle said. “Plus, there is a lot of volatility in using milk proteins, and that is not always the case with plant-based proteins.”

In addition to lowering or stabilizing costs, replacing allergens eases the burden on operations. Troy Boutte, vice president, innovation, AB Mauri North America, pointed out that bakers will be able to reduce cleaning time and the chemicals needed for cleaning, which will ultimately save the equipment from additional wear. They will save on testing costs and optimize production scheduling and warehouse space.

“Allergens have to be segregated in a designated location within the warehouse,” Boutte explained.

“Bakers can gain more flexibility in their production schedules since allergens have to be run at the end of a production run and usually in a certain order.”

The nutritional profile of a baked good can also improve when certain allergens are taken away.

“For example, bakers who remove eggs also remove the saturated fat and cholesterol content associated with eggs,” said Jennifer Stephens, vice president of marketing, Fiberstar. “However, other ingredients with similar functionalities need to be added back.”

Replacing the comprehensive functionality of ingredients like eggs and dairy requires significant knowledge to piece together a solution. In some applications, it can be an uphill battle, but Hodges sees the challenge as something that can create growth in the industry.

“Formulating away from allergens also drives innovation and sustainable growth within the food industry,” he said. “The challenge of creating allergen-free products encourages the development of new ingredients, solutions, processes and products that benefit multiple food categories. By addressing the allergen concerns, companies can foster continuous growth through the introduction of inclusive, allergen-free products that meet evolving market demands.”

Because at the end of the day, safety may be No. 1 but taste reigns supreme.

“Bakers and manufacturers need to be aware that consumers expect free-from baked goods to taste as good, if not better, than their traditional counterpoints, so a functional formulation is key,” said Kathy Lewis, principal scientist, Ardent Mills.