CHICAGO — McDonald’s Corp. has promoted Tiffanie Boyd to executive vice president and global chief people officer. Boyd succeeds Heidi Capozzi, who has decided to leave the company at the end of the month for a new opportunity.

In her new role, Boyd will oversee the company’s human resources operations around the world, including talent management, talent acquisition, total rewards, learning and development, DEI, culture, and organization effectiveness.

“Tiffanie is an exceptional HR leader, who understands that great people are the bedrock of the McDonald’s business,” said Chris Kempczinski, chairman and chief executive officer of McDonald’s. “Since she joined the company a few years ago, Tiffanie has quickly established herself as a collaborative, values-driven leader who has championed several transformational programs like our People Brand Standards and talent development initiatives that have turned our US business into a role model within the system.”

Over the course of her career, Boyd has led teams in the United States, Canada and around the world to elevate talent management and employee development. She joined McDonald’s in 2021, leading the development of the McOpCo Total Reward strategy, changes in McDonald’s talent strategy and improvements to its career planning and development philosophy. Previously, Boyd spent over two decades working with General Mills, Inc. in various capacities, overseeing talent initiatives, organization design, culture change and employee engagement. She began her career as a consultant at Hewitt Associates.

Currently, Boyd serves on the board of Thrive Scholars, which helps students of color from low-income backgrounds attend top colleges and pursue meaningful careers.

Boyd graduated from the University of Michigan with a bachelor’s degree in finance and received a master’s of business administration degree in organization behavior from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business.

“At McDonald’s, we’ve built our people strategy on a simple idea: The employee experience fuels the customer experience,” Boyd said. “There is already great work underway, and we are seeing the impact of a focus on employee experience. I look forward to partnering with our teams across segments, markets and functions to power a culture of care so robust that our people and business thrive like never before.”