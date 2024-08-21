ELGIN, ILL. — St. Charles Trading Inc. was named Azingro’s United States distributor of calcium propionate, a popular preservative that extends shelf life in bread products.

A certified women-owned business, St. Charles has a portfolio that includes more than 4,000 ingredients, which serves diverse markets and applications. It was founded in 1984 by William Manns and purchased by his daughters in 2019.

“The partnership between Azingro and St. Charles Trading is a collaboration between two strong family-owned companies that excel in finding solutions for their customers,” said Andy Smith, director of purchasing for St. Charles Trading Inc. “St. Charles Trading’s large network of customers in the United States is a perfect fit for both companies to expand their offerings and provide the best quality products to the market. We are excited about the future and feel this is a path for mutual growth and success.”

Azingro is a family-owned Belgian business with more than 130 years of expertise in the agriculture, food and feed industries.