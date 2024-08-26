By now it's no secret that grocery shoppers are increasingly making food purchase decisions based upon an item's perceived health benefits. In fact, 55 percent of U.S. consumers are seeking information on the value of foods and almost half are comparing labels to select the most nutritious options. [1]
Chief among the most sought-after nutrients is fiber. Decades of research has shown that fiber leads to numerous positive outcomes including decreased chronic disease, increased longevity and improved gut health. [2] Yet the story remains the same: most people aren't getting nearly enough. Americans get about 15 grams daily, compared to the 25-35 grams of fiber needed for children and adults. [3]
Bakery and snacks have long been strong categories for fiber-enhanced products. In the baking category in particular, there has been recent movement away from traditional fiber-rich ingredients and toward isolated fibers, such as inulin. [4]
Recognized for its prebiotic benefits, inulin is well-established in the market and is among the fastest-growing prebiotic fiber ingredients. [5] And for good reason. As a functional nutritional ingredient, inulin acts as a growth factor for gut microbiota, improves digestion, improves mineral solubility and absorption, and decreases glucose uptake. [6]
Inulin is derived from agave, chicory root, beets, among other plant-based sources. It is a non-digestible, longer-chain carbohydrate that offers developers various functional properties, including fiber, sugar reduction, fat replacement (up to 50 percent), sweetener texturizer and humectant. Notably, inulin's sweetness has anywhere from 30-50 percent of the sweetness of table sugar. This means inulin can be increased for higher fiber content without negatively impacting flavor. [7]
"As the market for inulin continues to grow, bakery and snack brands have a unique opportunity to educate consumers about how this bioactive, powerhouse ingredient can help them meet their daily fiber intake and other health goals," said Tonya Lofgren, product manager for CIRANDA, the premiere North American provider of certified organic, non‐GMO and fair‐trade food ingredients.
To meet growing demand for inulin, CIRANDA offers Organic Agave Inulin, which is non-GMO and kosher.
CIRANDA'S Organic Agave Inulin comes from the Agave tequilana var. weber plant — a plant that naturally contains a high concentration of inulin fructans. It is extracted from the agave pina with water, filtered to purify, and spray-dried. It is an odorless, clean tasting, mildly sweet white powder that is highly soluble in liquid. It can be used in bakery applications such as cereal and granola bars, energy balls, cookies, and baking mixes.
"Our expert technicians work with brands to effectively formulate products with inulin to meet a brand's quality, nutrition, taste and clean-label goals," said Lofgren. "Our agave inulin delivers on taste and texture, while also satisfying the health-conscious consumer's desire for more fiber and reduced-sugar options."
Agave inulin has natural water-absorption properties. It is an excellent alternative to other commercial inulin sources, such as chicory. Compared to inulin from chicory, agave inulin has more branched chains versus straight chains. These branched chains make it very soluble in cold water and enhance its functional characteristics. It acts as a fat mimetic to improve the texture and mouthfeel in reduced sugar or reduced fat applications.
"CIRANDA has decades of experience in organic agriculture, sustainable food systems and technical applications," said Lofgren. "We look forward to helping more product developers in the bakery and snack category offer their customers the functional health benefits of inulin."
For more information about CIRANDA's ingredient options, please visit www.ciranda.com.
