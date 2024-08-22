ST. LOUIS — Panera Bread has launched five new baked foods and three new croissant breakfast sandwiches in addition to bringing back a seasonal offering.

The new baked foods include almond pastry, a buttery pastry made with sweet almond filling, drizzled with icing, and topped with sliced almonds; cherry pastry, a buttery pastry containing tart cherry filling and a sprinkle of icing; cranberry orange slice, a moist cake with whole cranberries and sweet orange flavor, topped with sour cream and coarse sugar sprinkle; coconut macaroon, a coconut macaroon cookie topped with a chocolate dip; and chocolate coconut macaroon, a chocolate coconut macaroon topped with a chocolate dip. Panera also said it would bring back the pumpkin cookie, a pumpkin-shaped shortbread cookie decorated with seasonal icing.

The new breakfast sandwiches, which all come in a croissant, include croissant bacon, egg and cheese, made with applewood smoked bacon, scrambled egg and aged white cheddar; croissant sausage, egg and cheese, made with sausage, scrambled egg and aged white cheddar; and croissant egg and cheese, made with scrambled egg and aged white cheddar.

“We are continuing to transform our menu in line with guest preferences and are excited to offer even more delicious reasons to visit Panera,” said Alicia Mowder, senior vice president of product strategy and insights at Panera Bread. “We are thrilled to bring these new croissant sandwiches to our breakfast menus nationwide, along with an expanded selection of delicious bakery treats. Our guests visit Panera for the sweet, the spicy and even the ‘swicy’, and our goal is to provide a wider range of options, flavors and variety to satisfy any craving.”

These new offerings build on what Panera called its “largest menu transformation” back in April. The previously launched new products include Spicy Fiesta Chicken Sandwich and Kickin’ Grilled Cheese in addition to new breakfast items, complete with enhanced portions and lower price points.