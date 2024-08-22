MIDDLETON, WIS. – Saco Foods, a portfolio of Fengate Private Equity and Weathervane Investment Corp. and a manufacturer of shelf-stable food brands sold primarily at supermarkets, mass retailers and e-commerce channels, has added Quinoa Corp. and its brands Ancient Harvest and Pamela’s to its portfolio in an acquisition. Saco acquired Quina Corp.’s brands from funds managed by Encore Consumer Capital. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Quinoa Corp. joins Saco Foods’ growing acquisition list. Saco recently acquired Solo Foods in January and California Sun Dry Foods in February 2019.

Ancient Harvest, founded in 1983, is a manufacturer of plant-based products, including gluten-free pasta, polenta and quinoa.

Pamela’s, founded in 1988 and acquired by Quinoa Corp. in 2019, is a manufacturer of gluten-free baking mixes and baked foods, including pancake mixes, snack bars, flours, gluten-free graham crackers and fruit filled cookies.

“Broadening our offering with their (Ancient Harvest and Pamela’s) quality products complements our existing portfolio and leverages our shared service platform to improve service and reinvest in innovation to drive the organic growth of these great legacy brands,” said Tom Walzer, chief executive officer of Saco Foods.

Founded in 1973, Saco’s brands include Dolci Frutta in confectionery chocolate coatings, California Sun Dry in sun-dried tomato food products, Saco Pantry in instant dry milk products and complementary baking ingredients, Solo Foods in toppings, pastes and fillings, and Hoosier Hill Farm in online and direct-to-consumer food.

“I am excited to be joining the Saco platform, as it is a natural fit for our brands,” said John Becker, former CEO of Quinoa Corp. and now president of Ancient Harvest and Pamela’s. “With the support of Saco, we have a great opportunity to reinvigorate these brands and expand our distribution while maintaining the high quality standards our customers and end consumers expect.”